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Bayern went a third game without a win, drawing 0-0 at Hamburg despite being heavily depleted and down to ten men for a long spell. Here are the player ratings.

A draw against 1. FC Köln, defeat at OSC Lille and debate around Jamal Musiala, who is sidelined again with a torn muscle fibre . Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane were also injured. Bayern travelled to Hamburg with a depleted squad and morale low.

Vincent Kompany surprisingly named Sacha Boey, Bara Ndiaye and Noah Codjo-Evora in his starting line-up . Bayern dominated for long periods but created few chances. Joshua Kimmich saw a straight red card for an unnecessary act of violent conduct in the 44th minute .

Borussia Dortmund can move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

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Read the match report from Bayern's trip to Hamburg here.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Jonas Urbig

Produced perhaps the most extraordinary save of his career so far. In the 48th minute, Urbig feared, without good reason, that Stanisic's clearance towards his own goal might count as a deliberate back-pass. So, instead of using his hands, he headed the ball over the bar just before it crossed the line. He also kept out an audacious free-kick from Albert Grönbaek (45+1) and a close-range effort from Sebastiaan Bornauw (49). Rating: 2.5.

Bayern ratings against HSV: Sacha Boey

Made his first start of the season after five brief substitute appearances. Boey worked hard, but his lack of match practice showed. Rating: 4.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Min-Jae Kim

Solid at the back, notably when he challenged Patson Daka after the forward broke through (23). Kim contributed in attack, too. He played Ndiaye through brilliantly before his chance in the 19th minute, then dribbled into the opposition penalty area in the 60th. Rating: 2.

Bayern ratings against HSV: Jonathan Tah

Replaced Dayot Upamecano in the starting line-up. Much quieter than his centre-back partner Kim, but solid nonetheless. Rating: 3.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Josip Stanisic

Continued to switch between the two sides of defence, starting on the left again against HSV. His clearance towards his own goal in the 48th minute prompted Urbig's headed save. Stanisic was fortunate to escape punishment for kicking Rössing-Lelesiit in the 63rd. Rating: 4.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich almost scored directly from a corner in the fourth minute. He tried to drive Bayern forward after that but provided no decisive spark. Then, shortly before half-time, a completely unnecessary lapse earned him a straight red card. Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit gave Kimmich a slight shove, and Kimmich pulled him to the ground by his hair. Rating: 6.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Tom Bischof

A lively presence in the double pivot. Bischof had by far the most touches of any Bayern player, won plenty of duels and played several passes that opened up the game. Rating: 3.

Bayern ratings against HSV: Lennart Karl

His slump in form is becoming increasingly puzzling . As against Köln and Lille, Karl struggled on the right wing against HSV. He went off in the 52nd minute, apparently because of a hip problem. Rating: 5.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Saw plenty of the ball but made little impact in the No. 10 role. Rating: 4.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Bara Ndiaye

The 18-year-old Senegalese player had made two appearances totalling four minutes this season before facing HSV. Ndiaye made his first start on the left wing, an unfamiliar position. He found space in the penalty area in the 19th minute, but a defender blocked his shot. Otherwise quiet, he went off at half-time. Rating: 4.5.

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Bayern ratings against HSV: Noah Codjo-Evora

After unsuccessful experiments with Karl, Bischof and Konrad Laimer, Kompany gave Noah Codjo-Evora his first start up front against HSV. The 19-year-old attacking prospect repeatedly made himself available but struggled to get into the game. Apart from a shot in the ninth minute, he made little impact. Rating: 5.

Bayern ratings against HSV: Substitutes

Luis Diaz: Replaced Ndiaye at half-time for his second substitute appearance since recovering from a muscle bundle tear. Diaz took up a position on the left wing and brought a little more life to Bayern's attack. Rating: 3.5.

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Konrad Laimer: Replaced Karl in the 52nd minute and played on the right wing, but had to go off with an injury in the 87th. Rating: 4.

Nathaniel Brown: Came on for Laimer shortly before the end. No rating.