Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Lengthy absence: Neuer injury brings him closer to retirement

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bundesliga
M. Neuer
Spain
Germany

The veteran goalkeeper faces physical difficulties

Bayern Munich have been dealt a heavy blow. Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tear in one of the tendons of his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 win over Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

The club confirmed on Sunday that medical examinations had revealed the tear, and said Neuer will be sidelined for the coming period without putting an official date on his return.

Read also

From the Morocco crisis to accusations against Messi and FIFA: the Egyptian Football Association puts an end to Hossam Hassan's wars

A Bundesliga star dreams of Barcelona, and Deco meets his agent

According to "Sky Germany", though, the absence will stretch to at least six weeks, keeping the 40-year-old out until the end of 2026.

Neuer limped off before the end of the first half against Mainz, hurting himself as he dealt with a ball inside the penalty area. Substitute goalkeeper Jonas Urbig came on in his place.

This fresh setback follows earlier trouble in the same foot, which had already cost him a run of matches before he returned against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Timing matters here. Doubts hang over the future of the veteran German, whose Bayern contract runs until the summer of 2027, and many expect him to retire at the end of this season.

Against Mainz, Neuer had set a record, becoming the oldest player to appear in a Bundesliga match in a Bayern shirt, aged 40 years and 225 days.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google