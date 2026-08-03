Leipzig director clarifies the truth about the agreement with Real Madrid over the Diomande deal

Marcel Schafer, the sporting director of German club Leipzig, has set the record straight on talk of an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of Yan Diomande, stressing that negotiations have not yet reached the stage of finalising any deal.

The Yan Diomande saga took a new twist after the player skipped Leipzig's trip to Austria last Saturday, citing illness while continuing to train individually.

Speaking to "Sky Sport Germany" on Monday, Schafer addressed the matter directly: "It is clear that some so-called transfer market experts reported a few days ago that the agreement had been done or gave the starting signal. That is simply not the case. We have not yet reached that stage."

He also tackled the row over the player's agents. "There has been a change in the player's agents. Our contact point now is Roc Nation, and this is what Yan made categorically clear to us. I do not believe a transfer deal would fall through because of that, if a transfer happens at all," he said.

Diomande's schedule

The player joined Leipzig's training last Monday, back from a holiday in Abidjan that followed his World Cup involvement.

He underwent a medical examination that same day and completed part of a training session with the group, one open to the media and fans.

All the while, rumours of an imminent move to Real Madrid rumbled on, with nothing yet signed.

On Tuesday, the player returned to the sports city to train with Leipzig. He completed the first session individually and never appeared with the group in the second.

The logic looks clear enough. Leipzig had no desire to risk an injury that could sink a deal of this magnitude.

Demichelis has still not met the player and has not overseen his training in recent days. Diomande has worked alone throughout that period.

The agents' crisis

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the transfer is also stuck over the wrangle involving his agents. Maxidel Management, Diomande's former representation agency, has filed a lawsuit against his current agency Roc Nation, and that legal battle is currently blocking his move from Leipzig to Real Madrid.

This dispute over the transfer commission has reached FIFA. It has also sparked serious unhappiness inside the Royal club, who negotiated with Roc Nation, the multinational company owned by rapper Jay-Z that also represents Vinicius and Endrick. Real, it seems, were never informed of the ongoing legal dispute with Max Gradel, the owner of Maxidel.