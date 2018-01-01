Leicester v Cardiff: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Claude Puel's side will be aiming to maintain their positive recent form with a third Premier League win in a row against Cardiff

Leicester City hope to build on a remarkable run of form that has seen them beat both Chelsea and champions Manchester City back-to-back as they prepare for the visit of Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but only the woodwork kept them from losing three consecutive Premier League matches.

Cardiff sit three points clear of the drop in 17th but will be looking over their shoulders as Fulham host Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Leicester will want to keep the pressure on the top six for as long as possible, currently seventh and just four points off Manchester United in sixth.

Game Leicester vs Cardiff Date Saturday, December 29 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being shown live on TV or being streamed live online, but it can be followed live on Goal here. Highlights will be available on BBC.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Leicester squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Ward Defenders Simpson, Chilwell, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Benalouane, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Knight Midfielders Gray, Albrighton, Silva, Amartey, Iborra, James, Ndidi, Maddison, King, Mendy, Ghezzal, Choudhury Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Okazaki, Diabate

Jamie Vardy may be handed a rest after starting against both Chelsea and Manchester City in the space of four days.

Foxes boss Claude Puel is without long-term absentees Matty James and Daniel Amartey.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Maddison; Iheanacho

Position Cardiff squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Richards, Connolly, Cunningham, Bamba Midfielders Paterson, Arter, Ralls, Murphy, Gunnarsson, Damour, Camarasa, Harris, Hoilett Forwards Reid, Ward, Zohore, Mendez-Laing, Madine

The return of Bobby Reid has somewhat eased Cardiff's ongoing striker shortage, with makeshift centre-forward Callum Paterson joining Danny Ward and Kenneth Zohore on the sidelines.

Jazz Richards will be assessed ahead of the game but is unlikely to feature.

Possible Cardiff starting XI: Etheridge; Peltier, Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Harris, Camarasa, Ralls, Hoilett; Reid

Betting & Match Odds

Leicester are 11/20 favourites at bet365. Cardiff are at 5/1 while a draw is 3/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Ricardo Pereira hit a stunning strike as Leicester downed the champions 2-1 despite going behind to an early Bernardo Silva goal, with Marc Albrighton heading an equaliser in just five minutes later.

That coupled with Vardy's shock winner against Chelsea has seen Foxes fans enjoy a week of unprecedented success.

However, the club's star striker had just returned from a groin injury before playing a significant part of both those games, and the visit of relegation candidates Cardiff could represent an opportunity to hand the forward a rest.

Neil Warnock has had to steady the ship of late after a good spell that saw them win three out of five league fixtures before suffering back-to-back defeats against Watford and Manchester United, shipping eight goals in the process.

He shifted to a back five for the trip to south London and could stick with the formation for the trip to a Foxes side brimming with confidence.