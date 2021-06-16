Premier League

Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Last Updated
Getty Images
Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup-winning side produced some fine football last term and supporters are understandably gagging for more

Leicester City will kick off their 2021-22 campaign with a home clash against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

They then take in dates against West Ham and Norwich before their first big test - Manchester City.

After their admirable 2020-21 season, however, fans will have little fear of any opponent, having defeated Champions League winners Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Editors' Picks

Perhaps the trickiest period of the season comes at the turn of the year, when the Foxes travel to face Man City once again, followed by a clash with Liverpool.

Article continues below

The campaign's run-in, however, looks favourable, with the biggest name in their final four matches coming in the form of Tottenham.

In terms of the squad, Jamie Vardy, despite his age, is still a force to be reckoned with, while Kelechi Iheanacho is finally producing regularly and there are sure to be more additions made across the summer.

Leicester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
21/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City
28/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City
11/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
18/09/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
25/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
02/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
16/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United
23/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City
30/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
06/11/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City
20/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
27/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Watford
01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
11/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
14/12/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Leicester City
26/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
28/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
01/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City
15/01/2022 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City
22/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
09/02/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
12/02/2022 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United
19/02/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
26/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
05/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United
12/03/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
19/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford
02/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
09/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
16/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
23/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
30/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
07/05/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Everton
15/05/2022 15:00 Watford v Leicester City
22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton