Leicester City coach Rodgers explains Ndidi substitution in Arsenal win

The tough-tackling Nigeria midfielder had to make way before the restart, as Rodgers sought to exploit the Gunners’ imbalance

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that 's need to be ‘more aggressive’ saw him take off Wilfred Ndidi against a 10-man side.

The Foxes scored all their goals in the second half as they defeated Unai Emery’s side 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors had Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent off in the 36th minute and, to unsettle their drive, Rodgers substituted the ever-present Ndidi - cautioned after 13 minutes of action - for Harvey Barnes at half-time.

“I thought when it was 11 vs. 11 we were the better team, we looked a threat, we just needed to control their counter-attacks,” Rodgers told the Leicester City club website.

“In the second half we wanted to be more aggressive, taking off Wilf [Wilfred Ndidi] who was on a yellow card, put an extra creative midfield player in and then putting Harvey [Barnes] wide.

“I thought in the second half we showed great fitness levels, great energy and scored all three very good goals.”

The switch paid dividends as Youri Tielemans’ 59th-minute header and a late double from Jamie Vardy handed Rodgers his fifth win on his eighth outing as Leicester manager.

On the international scene, Ndidi’s have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 finals in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles will look to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for a spot in the knockout phase.