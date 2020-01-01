Leicester City boss Rodgers provides Ndidi operation update

The 23-year-old Nigeria international suffered an injury in training and went under the knife on Thursday

manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi had a successful surgery and has started his recovery process.

The Super Eagles star, who has been a key member of the Foxes squad this season, suffered a knee injury in training on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old combative midfielder subsequently missed his side’s League Cup tie against on Wednesday night.

Rodgers affirmed the former man will be expected to be out of action for between three and four weeks.

"It went very well," Rodgers told the national media, ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against .

"It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that [three or four weeks]. Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.”

The international has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season before the injury setback.