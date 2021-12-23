Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed as Covid-19 threatens Boxing Day schedule
Liverpool's clash with Leeds and Wolves' meeting with Watford have been postponed due to Covid-19, which is threatening the entire Boxing Day schedule.
The coronavirus variant Omicron has already caused disruption to the Premier League calendar, with a number of clubs forced into closing their training grounds to contain the spread of the ilness.
Only four fixtures ended up going ahead last weekend, and Boxing Day will also now have a reduced order of play after Leeds and Watford reported outbreaks in their squads.
What has been said?
A Premier League statement reads: "Following postponement requests from Leeds United and Watford as a result of Covid-19, the Premier League board met this morning and regrettably agreed to call off the two affected clubs’ Boxing Day fixtures.
"The two matches are Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford and Liverpool v Leeds United, both due to be played on Sunday at 12:30 GMT.
"The Board today was able to make its decisions in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their supporters. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those fans’ festive plans."
What other games could be affected?
The Premier League assesses Covid-19 outbreaks on a case by case basis, meaning as it stands the remaining eight Boxing Day fixtures will go ahead as scheduled.
Liverpool's trip to Leicester City and Wolves' encounter against Arsenal on December 28 won't be affected either unless further outbreaks are reported, but Leeds are set to face more delays.
The Whites have been forced to close their training ground and may not be able to fulfil their next fixture against Aston Villa.
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for Watford though, who also saw their game against Crystal Palace last Saturday called off.
The Premier League statement adds: "Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United."