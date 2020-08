Leeds Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Elland Road will host top-division football for the first time in the guts of two decades and the excitement is palpable

are back in the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus and they are set for a baptism of fire against reigning champions in their opening game on September 12.

Marcelo Bielsa's side also face , and Pep Guardiola's in their opening fixtures.

The Yorkshire outfit secured promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship in 2019-20, doing so in classic Bielsa-ball style. However, life in the Premier League will be much more difficult.

Article continues below

More teams

Check out Leeds United's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

More to follow...

Leeds United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures