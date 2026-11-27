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Leeds United, Brentford and Crystal Palace are reportedly battling European clubs for uncontracted 18-year-old Leicester City winger Bismark Owusu ahead of the January transfer window. Having impressed at academy level without signing professional terms, the right-sided attacker is attracting firm interest from Premier League and continental sides.

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English trio track youth prospect

Leicester youngster Owusu has emerged as a winter target for Leeds, Brentford and Palace amid rival interest from overseas, TEAMtalk reports. The teenager registered 12 goals and seven assists in the Under-18 Premier League last season and remains a regular for the Foxes' Under-18s this term. Still awaiting his senior debut, he has also gained Under-21 minutes in Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup.

Overseas suitors monitor Italian passport

Competition for Owusu's signature extends beyond England's top flight, with the report stating that Italian and Dutch clubs are also closely monitoring his steady progress through Leicester's youth ranks. Alongside his eligibility to represent England and Ghana at international level, the teenager holds an Italian passport, a key detail viewed as a major advantage for European suitors looking to complete a straightforward deal.

Having only recently turned 18, Owusu is not yet tied to a professional contract at Leicester. That situation has increased speculation over his short-term future, leaving the Foxes facing a serious challenge despite their strong desire to reward one of their brightest academy prospects with a full professional deal.

Foxes risk losing another gem

Currently sitting seventh in League One, Leicester boast a strong history of developing exciting young talent, though keeping hold of them amid top-tier attention has proved difficult. The clearest example came last summer when fellow academy product Jeremy Monga left the club to join Manchester City in a deal worth £12.5 million.

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The outlet adds that neither formal bids nor advanced negotiations for Owusu have been confirmed at this stage, even as scouting interest continues to grow across England and mainland Europe. Any mid-season switch would mark a significant step up for a player still operating at youth level, with most admirers viewing him as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate first-team option.

Crucial weeks await coveted youngster

The coming weeks will determine whether growing scouting interest from Leeds, Brentford, Palace and European clubs develops into concrete January approaches. Leicester are working hard behind the scenes to secure the promising winger's future and avoid losing another prized talent to a top-flight side. However, with domestic and continental suitors circling, the League One outfit face an uphill battle to retain Owusu.