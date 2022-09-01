Leeds signed Wilfried Gnonto from Zurich just before the transfer deadline passed on Thursday, after a move for Bamba Dieng collapsed.

A NXGN-touted prospect

Former Inter youth player

Capped at senior level by Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds were left frustrated earlier on deadline day when a deal for Bamba Dieng fell through, however they managed to squeeze a deal for Gnonto over the line. He has inked a five-year contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 18-year-old scored 11 goals last season as Zurich won their first title in 13 years. He has also played four games for the senior Italian team, scoring against Germany in June.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In April 2022 Gnonto was profiled by NXGN as he aided Zurich in their title charge. He was attracting interest from all over Europe as his contract was ending in 2023, and Leeds have won the race for the talented forward.

Gnonto has always been on Italy's radar, excelling at youth level in the U17 Men's World Cup in 2019.

He has had a breakthrough 2022, becoming the youngest Italian goalscorer ever.

NXGN'S VERDICT: Scribble Gnonto's name down and don’t ever forget it. Eighteen years old and born in Verbania, a town in the northwest of Italy to parents from the Ivory Coast, this summer he became Italy’s youngest ever goalscorer after bagging against Germany in the Nations League, breaking the previous record held by Bruno Nicole since 1958. A winger who plays with that fast forward button always on, the ex-Inter youth prospect brings huge potential to Leeds.

WHAT NEXT FOR GNONTO? It is unlikely that Gnonto will make Leeds' trip to Brentford, however he could be named to the squad when Leeds host Nottingham Forest on September 12.