Leeds chant 'good fun' - Lampard not fazed by 'Spygate' song

Derby boss assures fans that he wasn't affected by new Oasis-themed song as Rams search for first return to Premier League since 2008

manager Frank Lampard has labelled a new chant from supporters as ‘good fun’ after his side’s 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

The travelling Leeds fans teased Lampard with a song referencing ‘Spygate’ from earlier in the season to the tune of the Oasis classic 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ during their victory in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at Pride Park.

The lyrics to the Leeds fans’ version of the Oasis song are: "All of the spies / Are hidden away / Just try not to worry / You'll beat us some day / We beat you at home / We beat you away / Stop crying Frank Lampard."

When asked about the chant, Lampard was adamant it was all good natured and it had no effect on him.

"No, of course not, it is good fun," Lampard said.

"As a player, there was a rivalry always with Leeds. We didn't play them that much because we were in the Premier League, but that comes with it.

"I will take a song all day long. My worry is what the players do on the pitch.”

The song refers to the build-up to the league meeting between the two sides in January, after Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted sending a club employee to watch their opponents’ training sessions.

But, despite losing all three of his meetings with Bielsa this season, Lampard is certain his Derby side will not be affected by playing at Elland Road in the second leg on Wednesday.

"It is a strong atmosphere. It is Elland Road. It's a stadium with history," he said.

"But I know it will be a tough atmosphere for the players, but they need to rise to that. You need to try and turn that around in a positive for us. There is pressure in this game for both teams no matter what way you look at it.

"This is what the lads, when they were young boys, when they wanted to be football players, were dreaming about - these games, not the mundane ones we can play with a lot more ease. These are the pressure ones which define us.”

Leeds beat Derby 2-0 in their game at Elland Road in January, which took them five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Ahead of their latest encounter, Lampard is confident their previous meeting at Elland Road will have no bearing, citing his Derby side’s success at other big grounds this season.

Article continues below

"The Elland Road game before has no bearing on this....We've played at Elland Road, we've played at Stamford Bridge, we've played at Old Trafford, we've played at ," Lampard added.

"Tough atmospheres all around. The lads just need to know that's what it is. It's not going to be anything massively different from that.

"It is going to be a lot of noise, pressure when we have the ball or maybe on the referee. That comes with big football [matches], it comes with big stadiums. It is something we will need to deal with it."