Leeds' Brenden Aaronson focused on USMNT duty and enjoying time with teammates amid transfer rumors

Brenden Aaronson says that he isn't focused on his future as he's taking time with the national team to reconnect with friends after a tough season.

Aaronson not focused on Leeds exit talk

With USMNT for Nations League

Midfielder expected to move on this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson and Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, with the club's trio of U.S. men's national team stars now all facing uncertain futures. Weston McKennie is surely gone, with his loan to the club now over, while Aaronson and Tyler Adams both reportedly have suitors elsewhere.

Aaronson, however, says the focus is totally on the U.S. men's national team's upcoming match against Mexico, although he has appreciated the time to reconnect with teammates on and off the field in the days since camp started.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm sorry, but I'm with the national team, so I just want to focus on that and that's where all my thoughts are right now," he told reporters. "That's the only thing I'm focused on at this moment. I'm just focused on the next game in Mexico and trying to win this one so we can go into the next one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson is one of several USMNT stars linked with a move and he says that, when the group is in camp, there aren't big discussions or recruiting when it comes to transfers. Instead, the group is mostly focused on the task at hand, as well as the time off the field together with teammates.

"We don't really talk about personal things," he said. "I think coming into camp, it's about having fun and seeing the guys for the first time in a while. I know a lot of you guys outside know that we like to get into golf, so we've had days to go out, enjoy ourselves, not focus on other things. We've been able to just get out and enjoy each other and enjoy the training sessions and really now it's now full focus on the next game and Mexico and treating that like a final and then on to the next one."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reports say that Leeds are willing to listen to loan offers for Aaronson, who has drawn interest from the Bundesliga. The club is aware that it is unlikely to recoup the £25 million ($31m) it spent to sign him from RB Salzburg, and a loan move may be best for all involved due to Aaronson's reported desire to play somewhere other than the Championship.

WHAT NEXT? Aaronson and the USMNT will face Mexico Thursday in the Nations League semifinal, with the winner facing Panama or Canada in the final on Sunday.