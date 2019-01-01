Leeds agree Bielsa contract extension despite Serie A & La Liga links

Leeds have confirmed Marcelo Bielsa will remain at Elland Road until at least 2020 after agreeing a contract extension with the head coach.

A club statement read: " are delighted to confirm that Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season.

Article continues below

"Marcelo has met with the Board of Directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of Head Coach.

"Bielsa penned a two-year deal with the Whites in June 2018 with the club maintaining the right to extend or terminate the deal at the end of year one."

More to follow...