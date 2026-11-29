Atletico Madrid forward Lee Kang-in ended a 73-day goal drought in Saturday's 3-2 La Liga win at Elche before reacting to an unusual schedule quirk that sees his side face Barcelona twice in 24 days. Speaking to the press after the match, the South Korea international reflected on his form and Atletico's upcoming trip to Camp Nou.
Lee Kang-in scores before addressing quick Barcelona reunion
Atletico Madrid climbed to second in La Liga after a 3-2 away victory over Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, with South Korea international Lee Kang-in ending a 73-day goal drought before turning his attention to a rapid rematch against league leaders Barcelona.
Having already hosted Hansi Flick's side at the Metropolitano on November 8, Diego Simeone's men travel to Camp Nou just 24 days later. Speaking to the press after the Elche win, Lee admitted the fixture list threw up a bizarre quirk.
'Very strange things happening in this world'
Asked about facing Barcelona twice in less than a month, Lee offered a candid reaction while praising his team-mates and coaching staff for helping him settle into life under Simeone.
"Yeah, well, I don't know, I think there are always some very strange things happening in this world," Lee told the press regarding the quick turnaround against Barcelona. Reflecting on the win at Elche, he added: "All away games are difficult. We started well, but faced challenges toward the end. There are areas to improve, but overall, I think we handled the game well. My condition is good. I'm taking it step by step. I'm still adapting. Sometimes things go well, sometimes not. The important thing is to keep working hard. I'm grateful to my team-mates and the coaching staff who support me."
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Starting alongside Julian Alvarez in a 4-4-2 system, Lee doubled Atletico's lead in the sixth minute—one minute after Alejandro Grimaldo earned and converted a penalty—by pressing high near the Elche box, stealing possession, dribbling clear and firing a low left-footed shot into the corner. It was his third league goal of the campaign and his first in eight league outings and 11 official appearances since facing Osasuna on September 17.
Spanish outlet AS noted that while Simeone values Lee's shooting and freedom to drift wide to unlock Grimaldo, the withdrawn forward must increase his influence across full matches before being replaced by Rodri Mendosa in the 70th minute. Alvarez netted Atletico's third in the 41st minute after Martim Neto pulled one back, and Simeone's side held firm despite Bouba Sangare scoring early in the second half.
Simeone demands fresh mindset at Camp Nou
With Atletico eager to avenge their home defeat to Barcelona earlier in November, Simeone insisted past results will carry zero weight when his squad arrive in Catalonia.
"These are special matches; everything that happened before is forgotten. On Monday, they'll only be thinking about that," Simeone said, echoed by Lee's vow to the media: "We just focus on each game. We'll do our best to secure victories."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.