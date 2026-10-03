Led by En-Nesyri: Al-Ittihad warn Al-Hilal with eight in a friendly before the Clasico

Al-Ittihad have fired a warning shot at traditional rivals Al-Hilal ahead of their eagerly anticipated Clasico in the Saudi Roshn League.

The two sides meet on 10 October at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

A week out from the Clasico, Al-Ittihad hosted a friendly against Saudi First Division side Al-Wehda at their stadium in Jeddah. They ran out 8-2 winners.

Youssef En-Nesyri stole the show. The Moroccan striker bagged a hat-trick, with Marwan Al-Sahafi adding two more and Saleh Al-Shehri, Dutchman Steven Bergwijn and Ahmed Al-Julaidan all chipping in with a goal apiece.

Several players sat it out while away on international duty, chief among them Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena and Saudi defender Hassan Kadesh.

A win in the Clasico would send Al-Ittihad top. They currently sit second on 17 points, just one behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad remain the only side yet to taste defeat this season in the Saudi Roshn League. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have slipped up once, beaten 2-0 by Neom.