The young talents of the Joy Elite League Under-21s are back in the spotlight as a new round gets under way, one that features several names who have firmly imposed themselves during the opening weeks. Some have become influential figures in their teams' results.

This round offers another chance to follow the stars who have caught the eye since the start of the tournament, whether by scoring, creating danger or leading their teams through matches. Al-Ettifaq's duo Mohammed Al-Issa and Jalal Al-Salem head the list, alongside other names carrying plenty of expectation.

Mohammed Al-Issa: an unrelenting executioner

Al-Ettifaq striker Mohammed Al-Issa has established himself as one of the most prominent names in the Joy League since the start of the season. He has become a constant threat in front of opponents' goals, delivering attacking displays that make him one of the players worth watching in every round.

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Seven goals so far tell their own story. Al-Issa has shown a clear goalscoring instinct and a real knack for exploiting chances and finding the net, which makes him one of Al-Ettifaq's most potent attacking weapons in the current phase.

Jalal Al-Salem: the other terror

Jalal Al-Salem matters no less than his Al-Ettifaq team-mate. He too has delivered big matches and impressed over the past rounds, forming with Al-Issa an attacking partnership that gives the team extra strength against opponents.

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Three goals have arrived so far for Al-Salem, and Al-Ettifaq now rely on him to keep their good results coming, especially given his ability to create danger and move in ways that unsettle opposing defences.

Youssef Al-Tahhan: Al-Nassr's hope

Youssef Al-Tahhan ranks among the most compelling names to follow this round. He has looked in good form with Al-Nassr and proved himself a player the team can lean on as they try to restore their balance.

His goal in the last round should hand him a morale boost ahead of the upcoming match. Al-Nassr need their young players to step up if they are to improve their situation and get back to winning ways.

Louai Al-Obaidi: Al-Hilal have found their star

Over at Al-Hilal, Louai Al-Obaidi stands out. He stole the spotlight last time out with two goals in the win over NEOM, one of his finest performances since the Joy League kicked off.

Al-Obaidi did not settle for scoring alone. He looked sharp throughout, making himself one of the players to watch, and with Al-Hilal chasing more wins and a strong push for the top positions, their young players have all the room they need to shine.

En-Ras: Al-Fateh's goal machine

Rounding off the list is En-Ras of Al-Fateh, another of the standout names in the Joy League during the opening rounds. He has proved he can find the net and take the chances that come his way.

Four goals so far confirm his value as an important attacking weapon in the Al-Fateh ranks. The side are competing strongly at the upper end of the table and need their star's brilliance to continue if they are to keep the pressure on the leaders.

Al-Ettifaq's executioner Mohammed Al-Issa, the terror Jalal Al-Salem, Youssef Al-Tahhan's ambition at Al-Nassr, Louai Al-Obaidi's brilliance in an Al-Hilal shirt, En-Ras's threat with Al-Fateh: the upcoming round is a fresh chance to follow young talents who have already begun to leave their mark on the Joy Elite League Under-21s.