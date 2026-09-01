The second round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 served up a striking display from a host of young talents. A cluster of players stamped their authority through influential roles for their clubs, whether by scoring goals, creating danger, or delivering performances that translated directly into points.

As the second edition rolls on, several stars have already begun to stand out, amid an open race to prove they can make a difference and catch the eye.

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Plenty of outstanding individual displays lit up the round, but five names in particular forced their way to the front. They blended technical impact with a goalscoring touch to become among the standout stars of week two.

Dayo Osho: a brace leads Al-Faisaly

Dayo Osho produced one of the round's finest individual performances, scoring twice in Al-Faisaly's big 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud.

His brilliance ran deeper than the numbers. Osho also led his team's attacking line, confirming himself as one of the names worth following in the coming rounds.

Saad Haqawi: Al-Nassr strike four

Saad Haqawi carried on his eye-catching form in the Al-Nassr shirt, netting a brace in "Al-Alami's" big 4-0 win over Al-Jabalain.

Sharp when the chances fell to him, Haqawi drove his team to one of the strongest results of the round and added his name early to the list of shining talents in the competition.

Turki Al-Ghamil: an influential presence with Al-Hilal

Turki Al-Ghamil scored for the second round running, but he offered more than that. His fine display helped Al-Hilal beat Al-Kholood 2-0.

A fresh goal confirmed his consistency and proved his strong start was no passing spark from the opening round.

Ziyad Malla: continuing thrilling performances

Ziyad Malla kept up his striking levels with Al-Ahli, scoring again in his team's 2-1 win over Al-Fateh.

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He keeps making a positive mark on the tournament. His attacking presence and his knack for finding the net have turned him into one of the names catching the eye as the rounds tick by.

Youssef Al-Salem: a goal that hands Al-Taawoun the points

Youssef Al-Salem also earned his place among the round's standout stars, scoring again for Al-Taawoun in a 1-0 win over Al-Orobah.

That goal handed his team all three points. It underlined his ability to show up in decisive moments and help his side to victory.

Between the braces of Osho and Haqawi, Al-Ghamil's consistency and the brilliance of Malla and Al-Salem, the second round unearthed a group of talents already stamping their authority early. The individual brilliance race in the Joy League is wide open, with plenty of names capable of making a difference in the coming rounds.