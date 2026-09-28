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Leao’s lawyer: “Our plan has always been to wait until the end of the transfer window to leave AC Milan”

Transfers
AC Milan

Rafael Leao's lawyer, Antonio Leo, revealed a behind-the-scenes detail about the Portuguese player's move to Galatasaray during the Sportitalia Workshop


THE WORDS - Antonio Leo explained Leao's entourage's plans before the transfer, which was completed at the end of the window: "In these negotiations, the essential thing is to have a plan. Our plan was in any case to decide at the end of the transfer window, regardless of Galatasaray or another team: all the parties involved were aware of this intention. So we, right from the start, had said that our decision would come at the end of the transfer window for a series of reasons, including matters of opportunity. You understand well why, in the final days of the transfer window, anything can happen."

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