Leah Williamson confirmed as England captain for Women's Euros

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has been confirmed as England captain for this summer's Women’s European Championship.

The 25-year-old has been leading the Lionesses in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton, including during their recent Arnold Clark Cup victory, but she will now definitely retain the armband for this summer’s Euros on home soil.

Houghton has been sidelined for four months with an Achilles problem and is battling to be fit in time for the tournament.

What was said?

Speaking about her appointment, Williamson said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family and I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros.

“Steph Houghton is one of this country’s all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps – and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.

“Although I will be wearing the armband, I know we have a squad full of leaders who share my pride and passion in playing for our country. Whether I am captain or not, I will never take anything for granted and will always do my best for England every time I pull on the shirt.”

In addition to Williamson’s appointment, Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been named the new vice-captain and Manchester City striker Ellen White is the third in line.

The bigger picture

Although Houghton may still be fit for the Euros, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman said transferring the armband to Williamson would provide some “continuity and clarity” during their preparations in case she does not recover in time.

“This decision gives us continuity at this important final period as we build towards the tournament. It is important we give everyone clarity at this stage,” said Wiegman.

“Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we need in her work on and off the pitch. While I know this is significant news for our fans, for me the most important thing is that we work hard in training and perform to the best we can in our matches as a team. The main thing is we are ready for our World Cup qualifiers and then the Euro this summer.

“She joins a proud list of England captains and will be following in the footsteps of the likes of the first captain Sheila Parker but also her predecessor Steph Houghton who have all been integral for the women’s game.”

Wiegman, who took charge in September 2021, is preparing the Lionesses for Women’s World Cup qualifiers away at North Macedonia on Friday and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

