League Cup: Iwobi makes first Everton start against Lincoln City

Marco Silva has handed the Nigeria international a starting role for Wednesday’s League Cup outing against the League One side

Alex Iwobi will make his first start against Lincoln City in the League Cup, three weeks after he completed a £40 million move to the club.

His selection in the starting XI comes after he made his debut as a second-half substitute in the Toffees’ 2-0 loss to on Friday.

⚠️ TEAM NEWS IS IN! ⚠️



5️⃣ changes

4️⃣ full debuts

✅ Sidibe, Delph, Iwobi & Kean start! #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/TnkkDdI5aV — (@Everton) August 28, 2019

Iwobi is yet to play a full 90 minutes since he moved to the Goodison Park from on transfer deadline day.

The Super Eagles forward joins fellow summer-signings Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph and Moise Kean in making his first full debut.

He will be hoping to guide Everton to the third round of the League Cup at Sincil Bank.