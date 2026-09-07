Pol van Boekel will end his refereeing career halfway through this season. Mike Verweij reported that on Monday in the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf.

Van Boekel was the VAR for Ajax v PSV (1-3) on Saturday. He came in for heavy criticism after that match because he did not send referee Sander van der Eijk to the screen after Ruben van Bommel's foul on Aaron Bouwman for a possible red card.

“What I still want to say...,” Verweij begins. “Pol van Boekel, who I believe is on his way to Porto because he is the VAR there for Porto v Manchester City, is about to retire from football.”

“I think the intention is for him to stop in December or January. There is some discussion over whether they should continue with him or not. But then you must not make too many decisions of this kind, or actually forget to make them.”

Driessen, who was also on the podcast, believes the KNVB should think carefully before deciding whether to part ways with Van Boekel. “He is so highly regarded,” Driessen begins.

“UEFA are now giving him the only serious match being played in the first round of the Champions League. So the KNVB are not just going to cast him aside, are they?”

“You do have to think twice about that. Because before you have someone in that position again who is involved in all the big matches...”