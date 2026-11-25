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"We've decided to treat ourselves to a whole month of Lazio." The Curva Nord have announced their return to the Stadio Olimpico for the home game against Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta on Sunday 6 December and the derby against Roma on 13 December.

Whether they will also attend the first home game of 2027 remains unclear: Lazio-Inter.

Meanwhile, Lazio's ultras will continue to follow the team away from home, as always: in Turin on Saturday 28 November, at Frosinone on Friday 18 December and in Florence on Saturday 2 January, as well as against Inter in the Italian Super Cup at San Siro on Tuesday 22 December.

After that, the Curva will stay away from the Olimpico again, continuing their supporters' strike in protest against president Claudio Lotito.

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Manager Gennaro Gattuso had said: "I dream of seeing my team play in a full stadium and celebrate in front of the Curva. Our fans are consistent and are unlikely to return to the stands for every game, but I hope they will because you should never give up hope. In the meantime, we must continue to honour the shirt."

THE CURVA NORD STATEMENT

"In December, we've decided to treat ourselves to a whole month of Lazio. During these long months away, we've realised how solid the support for this protest is, because our fans have continued to stand behind it of their own free will. By contrast, the people running this club have done absolutely nothing to bring the supporters closer again. A few exceptions have stood out, above all Gattuso, who has repeatedly said he understands and accepts our decision while expressing his dream of seeing the Stadio Olimpico full of his people. For him, for the team, but above all for all the children who have joined the protest, we've decided to pay tribute by attending the match against Atalanta on 6 December. That way, we'll give the lads a lift before the derby and a taste of the atmosphere they'll find on 13 December. This does not mean ending the protest, which will continue inside the stadium for this match, and nor should anyone mistakenly think we're returning for good. The protest will continue in the same way as it did at the start of the year. We'll keep attending only away games and derbies, and then, if and when we all want to, we'll choose (perhaps) a few other days to celebrate being Lazio fans."