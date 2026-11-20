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Danilho Doekhi has attracted interest from Germany on the transfer market. Sky Sport Germany reports that Borussia Monchengladbach want Lazio's Dutch defender ahead of the next winter transfer window.

But the enquiry is unlikely to lead to talks, let alone a transfer. Doekhi, born in 1998, arrived in Italy during last summer's transfer window. Lazio president Claudio Lotito signed him on a three-season contract until June 2029 on a free transfer from Union Berlin.

From the same club, Lazio also signed another centre-back on a free transfer: Portugal's Diogo Leite. He is ahead of Doekhi in the race to start in place of the injured Croatian Josip Sutalo alongside Denmark's Oliver Provstgaard in Saturday afternoon's early league fixture at Rome's Stadio Olimpico against Lecce, managed by former Roma man Eusebio Di Francesco.

Di Francesco will be without the injured Ivan Ilic in midfield and Santiago Pierotti in attack.

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For table-topping Lazio, manager Gennaro Gattuso has Icelandic forward Albert Gudmundsson back, at least for the bench. He remains without the injured Adam Marusic, Josip Sutalo, Nuno Tavares and Mattia Zaccagni.

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As for Doekhi, he has made five appearances for Lazio this season, with one assist and one yellow card in 413 minutes.

His uncle is Winston Bogarde (a former defender for AC Milan, Ajax, Barcelona and Chelsea), currently assistant coach of the Netherlands Under-21 side under head coach Michael Reiziger, another former defender for Ajax, AC Milan and Barcelona.

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The Borussia Monchengladbach squad has four centre-backs: Dutchman Kevin Diks, Japan's Ko Itakura, Poland's Jan Leszczynski (sidelined with a knee injury) and Italy's Fabio Chiarodia. Chiarodia, a 2005-born Italy Under-21 international who came through Werder Bremen's youth system, was linked with Lazio during last summer's transfer window.

Lazio squad

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Goalkeepers: Mandas, Motta, Renzetti.

Defenders: F. Bordon, R. Bordon, Doekhi, Floriani Mussolini, Lazzari, Leite, Pedraza, Pellegrini, Provstgaard.

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Midfielders: Belahyane, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru, Farcomeni, Frattesi, Przyborek, Rovella, Taylor.

Forwards: Cancellieri, Gudmundsson, Isaksen, Noslin, Pinamonti, Serra.

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Lecce squad

Goalkeepers: Bleve, Borbei, Falcone.

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Defenders: Dembelé, Gallo, Gaspar, Jean, Ndaba, Scott, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Veiga.

Midfielders: Berisha, Coulibaly, Fofana, Gandelman, Gorter, Kaba, Maleh, Ngom.

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Forwards: Esteban, Fatah, Geubbels, Monteiro, N'Dri, Stulic.

Probable starting line-ups

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LAZIO (4-3-3): Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Leite, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Pinamonti, Noslin. Manager: Gattuso.

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; Ali Dembelé, Geubbels, Fatah. Manager: Di Francesco.