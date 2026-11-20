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Danilho Doekhi has attracted interest from Germany in the transfer market. Sky Sport Germany reports that Borussia Monchengladbach have enquired about Lazio's Dutch defender ahead of the next winter transfer window.

The enquiry is unlikely to lead to talks, let alone a transfer, especially as the 1998-born player arrived in Italy last summer, when president Claudio Lotito's Lazio signed him on a three-season deal until June 2029 on a free transfer from Union Berlin.

From there, Lazio also signed another centre-back on a free transfer: Portuguese defender Diogo Leite. He is favoured over Doekhi to start in place of the injured Croatian Josip Sutalo alongside Dane Oliver Provstgaard in Saturday afternoon's early league fixture at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome against Lecce, coached by former Roma man Eusebio Di Francesco.

Di Francesco must do without the injured Ivan Ilic in midfield and Santiago Pierotti in attack.

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Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso, whose side are top of the table, welcomes back Icelandic forward Albert Gudmundsson, at least for a place on the bench, but is without the injured Adam Marusic, Josip Sutalo, Nuno Tavares and Mattia Zaccagni.

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As for Doekhi, he has made five appearances for Lazio so far this season, with one assist and one yellow card across 413 minutes.

His uncle is Winston Bogarde (a former Milan, Ajax, Barcelona and Chelsea defender), currently assistant coach of the Netherlands Under-21 team under head coach Michael Reiziger, himself a former Ajax, Milan and Barcelona defender.

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Bottom-of-the-table Borussia Monchengladbach (with four points from their first nine Bundesliga matches) have four centre-backs in their squad: Dutchman Kevin Diks, Japan's Ko Itakura, Poland's Jan Leszczynski (sidelined with a knee injury) and Italy's Fabio Chiarodia. The latter, a 2005-born Italy Under-21 international developed at Werder Bremen, was linked with Lazio in last summer's transfer window.

Lazio squad

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Goalkeepers: Mandas, Motta, Renzetti.

Defenders: F. Bordon, R. Bordon, Doekhi, Floriani Mussolini, Lazzari, Leite, Pedraza, Pellegrini, Provstgaard.

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Midfielders: Belahyane, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru, Farcomeni, Frattesi, Przyborek, Rovella, Taylor.

Forwards: Cancellieri, Gudmundsson, Isaksen, Noslin, Pinamonti, Serra.

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Lecce squad

Goalkeepers: Bleve, Borbei, Falcone.

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Defenders: Dembelé, Gallo, Gaspar, Jean, Ndaba, Scott, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Veiga.

Midfielders: Berisha, Coulibaly, Fofana, Gandelman, Gorter, Kaba, Maleh, Ngom.

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Forwards: Esteban, Fatah, Geubbels, Monteiro, N'Dri, Stulic.

Probable line-ups

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Lazio (4-3-3): Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Leite, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Pinamonti, Noslin. Manager: Gattuso.

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; Ali Dembelé, Geubbels, Fatah. Manager: Di Francesco.