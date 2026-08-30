Domenico Berardi cemented his place among the greats of Sassuolo and Serie A on Saturday evening, firing his side to a 2-1 win over Torino in the second round of the competition.

With the match drifting towards a draw, Berardi struck the winner in the 78th minute to hand Sassuolo their first three points of the season.

That goal made him the sixth player to break into the list of top scorers for a single club in Serie A history. His tally of 131 goals took him past Bologna legend Ezio Pascutti on 130.

Only five men sit above the Sassuolo star: Roma legend Francesco Totti on 250, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero on 188, Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti on 178, Cagliari legend Luigi Riva on 156 and current Inter captain Lautaro Martinez on 132.

Sassuolo opened the season with a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta. They face Bologna in the third round on Sunday 6 September.

Read also: "He will lie as always": Ziyech raises the stakes of the feud with the Wydad president

Read also: Beating Barcelona and Saudi offers: Real Madrid land a golden deal

