The numbers paint a grim picture for Parma ahead of tomorrow's trip to Inter Milan in the sixth round of Serie A. The Nerazzurri are chasing a perfect home record and another win, while Parma are desperate to end their miserable run on the road.

Inter have not lost any of their last 9 league meetings with Parma, according to statistics specialists Opta, winning 6 and drawing 3. Four of the last five have gone their way, with just a single draw.

Parma last beat Inter in the competition on 15 September 2018, a 1-0 win at the Giuseppe Meazza courtesy of former player Federico Dimarco.

At least two goals have flowed in each of Inter's last 8 Serie A meetings with Parma, 17 in total across the run.

Next matches INT Serie A 12:00 PAR

Only three opponents have endured longer. Inter scored twice or more in 11 straight against Hellas Verona between 1997 and 2015, 11 against Sampdoria between 1947 and 1951, and 10 against Cagliari between 1996 and 2006.

Clean sheets in their last two meetings mean the Nerazzurri can shut Parma out three times in a row for the first time ever in the fixture.





Victory tomorrow would hand Inter a perfect start to their home campaign, four wins from four. They have managed that only twice in the last 35 years: in 2017-2018 under Luciano Spalletti and in 2005-2006 under Roberto Mancini.

Parma, meanwhile, have lost their last 4 away league games. Their last longer streak on the road ran from April 2021 to August 2024, when they slumped to 6 straight defeats.

Alberto Gilardino returns to the club where he scored 50 goals in 96 Serie A appearances between 2002 and 2005.

That tally puts Gilardino second on Parma's all-time top-scorers list in the top flight, behind Hernan Crespo and his 72 goals.

Inter have lost two of their last 4 Serie A games straight after an international break and won the other two, a dip that followed eight unbeaten in the same spot, 6 wins and two draws.

Parma's record is bleaker. They have managed just one win in their last 12 Serie A games after international breaks, drawing 6 and losing 5, with that solitary victory a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona on 23 November 2025.

No side in Serie A has mustered more shots on target this season than Inter, who have racked up 37. Parma sit rock bottom with just 14.

Inter also top the expected goals charts at 14.5. Parma prop up the table on 3.4.





Lautaro Martinez has struck twice in each of his last two league outings, against Napoli and Roma. One more brace would make the Argentine the first player in Inter's history to score more than once in 3 consecutive Serie A games since three points for a win arrived in 1994-1995.

Carlo Muraro was the last Inter player to pull it off, between December 1976 and January 1977, finding the net against Napoli, Roma and Bologna.

Two more goals and Lautaro will draw level with Benito Lorenzi, second on Inter's all-time Serie A scoring list on 138. Lautaro sits on 136, with Giuseppe Meazza out in front on 197.

David Romero has scored in his last two league games against Genoa and Como. The last Parma player to score in 3 consecutive Serie A matches was Dejan Kulusevski back in July 2020.