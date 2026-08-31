Lautaro bids farewell to Messi: thank you for making us part of your history

Lautaro Martinez has sent a message to Lionel Messi following the Inter Miami star's announcement that he is retiring from international football.

The Inter Milan and Argentina forward wrote on Instagram: "From the first hug to the last.. Leo, I don't know if there are enough words to thank you for everything you did for us. Beyond everything you achieved on the pitch, I will keep everything you taught us off it; not to give up, to keep trying after every blow, to work in silence, and above all, to always believe in ourselves."

"Your leadership was not limited to goals, decisive assists or titles," he added. "It was also embodied in the example you set for us throughout all these years in which you represented our national team."

He continued: "You left me and all our team-mates with far more than just memories, you left us lessons we will carry with us for the rest of our lives."







"Thank you for every piece of advice, every conversation, every training session, every hug, and every moment we shared together," he went on. "Thank you for making history with us, and for allowing us to be part of your history."

He signed off: "We will miss you greatly, captain. And we will remain forever grateful that we were able to share this journey with you.. thank you for everything, captain!!!!".

Messi confirmed his decision in an official statement on his own Instagram account: "After all this time since the final match, and after long reflection, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing with the national team."

He added: "It was a painful decision and it still hurts me deep down, but I realise that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave everything I had, not only during the recent years in which we achieved everything, but before that too, and I always fought and gave everything I have for this shirt, and to make you happy and make you feel proud to be Argentines through football."



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