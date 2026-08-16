Greek sports portal Gazzetta first reported that Konstantelias was already on his way to Dortmund on Sunday morning for the obligatory medical. Sky then showed footage of the target player's arrival at Dortmund airport around midday. According to the report, only the examination now stands in the way of the move.

There is resistance among the PAOK fan scene, however. The club's biggest ultra group condemned the fan favourite's impending move in sharp terms. The spicy part: only last summer, the fans scuppered an already agreed Konstantelias move to VfB Stuttgart.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a fee with PAOK worth €30 million including bonus payments. Konstantelias is set to sign a four-year contract and collect €3.2 million net per year.

After the failed negotiations with 1. FC Cologne over a transfer for Said El Mala, Borussia Dortmund went all in for Konstantelias with both the player and his club and pushed the transfer through with all their might over the past 48 hours, according to the report. Konstantelias' compatriot Konstantinos Karetsas is also said to have played an important role.

Recommended reading;: "He has unique gifts!" What Konstantelias can give Borussia Dortmund

Karetsas is said to have helped with Borussia Dortmund's Konstantelias coup

Karetsas moved from Genk to Dortmund at the start of August for around €30 million and is said to have told Konstantelias about his extremely positive impressions of Borussia Dortmund. Although the 23-year-old Konstantelias is not a flying winger like El Mala, he still brings qualities that can help Borussia Dortmund. He can play across the attack and offers pace and dribbling strength.

Already in PAOK's Europa League qualifying campaign, Konstantelias scored three goals and set up another in four matches. Nevertheless, PAOK were already out in the third round against RSC Anderlecht after two defeats.

PAOK developed Konstantelias through all of the club's youth teams, and he spent only half a year on loan at the then Belgian second-division club KAS Eupen. After returning in summer 2022, he quickly became a regular starter and, with 70 goal involvements in 190 competitive matches, became a defining face of the attack that delivered PAOK their first league title in five years in 2024.

In 2025, Greece voted him Footballer of the Year, ahead of Borussia Dortmund new signing Karetsas and Christos Tzolis, who tore the Belgian league apart over the past two years at Club Brugge and has now moved to FC Arsenal for €40 million.

Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are also likely to sign Joey Veerman from PSV Eindhoven

Dortmund's squad planning is not yet complete despite the impending signing of Konstantelias. "Naturally, a bit of money will become available and we want to use it well both sporting-wise and economically," said managing director Lars Ricken. Instead of putting €50 million on the table for El Mala, Borussia Dortmund are opting for a different solution. "Of course, there is now the possibility that we sign more than one player. We have a few players in mind who can still strengthen us," assured sporting director Ole Book.

Another of those targets is quite obviously Joey Veerman of PSV Eindhoven. According to Sky, Borussia Dortmund have triggered the release clause of the 27-year-old key player (8 goals, 14 assists in 30 Eredivisie matches) and signed the Dutchman for a fee of between €22 million and €25 million. The medical is set to take place on Monday.

Getty Images



