Real Sociedad are one step from announcing the signing of Barcelona's young full-back Hector Fort, a swift move that has settled a fiercely contested European race for the Catalan talent.

Reports from the "Gigantes" programme and newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" agree that the Basque club threw everything at the negotiations in recent hours. They exploited Borussia Dortmund's hesitation, despite a tempting German offer, to win the bidding and steer the 20-year-old towards the Anoeta stadium.

The push came once Hansi Flick had frozen Fort out entirely. He had spent the past weeks training alone, away from the main group, waiting on his future and desperate to avoid any injury that might scupper his exit.

A decisive meeting sealed the deal today, Wednesday, at the Joan Gamper sports city. Barcelona sporting director Deco sat down with the player's representatives, Arturo Canales and Fernando Solanas, and the two sides reached a final agreement.

Leaked financial details put the fee at around 8 million euros for his contract. Yet the Catalan club refused to cut ties completely with one of the most promising talents in its academy.

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Instead, Barcelona insisted on retaining 50% of the player's rights. It is a shrewd move that lays bare the management's faith in his potential, their wish to cash in on any technical leap he makes in a Real Sociedad shirt, and their intent to reserve the right to bring him back or profit from a future sale.