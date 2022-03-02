Last in ISL: East Bengal endure worst-ever finish to a league season!
East Bengal will finish at the rock bottom of the ongoing 2021/22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. They are currently ranked 11th on the points table with a game in hand but even if they win their last game, they will not be able to go past NorthEast United as the latter have a better head-to-head record.
The Red and Golds have been playing in the top division of Indian football since 1996/97 when the National Football League (NFL) was introduced. In the last 26 years, never have the Kolkata giants finished last in a league.
Last season, which was also East Bengal's debut campaign in the Indian Super League (ISL), they had finished ninth among 11 teams. The two years they have been in the ISL, have been the worst two season's in the club's history.
East Bengal enjoyed a good run of form in the last decade and were among the most consistent teams in the I-League. Though they did not win the title, they came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy on multiple occasions. They finished second five times, third thrice and fourth twice.
The Kolkata side's worst performance in the NFL/I-League era was in the 2009/10 season when they finished ninth among 14 teams.
Here, we take a look at East Bengal's league performance over the years.
Season
League position
No. of teams
NFL 1996/97
3
12
NFL 1997/98
2
10
NFL 1998/99
2
12
NFL 1999/00
7
12
NFL 2000/01
1
12
NFL 2001/02
5
12
NFL 2002/03
1
12
NFL 2003/04
1
12
NFL 2004/05
3
12
NFL 2005/06
2
10
NFL 2006/07
5
10
I-League 2007/08
6
10
I-League 2008/09
6
12
I-League 2009/10
9
14
I-League 2010/11
2
14
I-League 2011/12
2
14
I-League 2012/13
3
14
I-League 2013/14
2
13
I-League 2014/15
4
11
I-League 2015/16
3
9
I-League 2016/17
3
10
I-League 2017/18
4
`10
I-League 2018/19
2
11
I-League 2019/20
2
11
ISL 2020/21
9
11
ISL 2021/22
11
11