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Champions League
team-logoLASK
Raiffeisen Arena
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
Watch it on Sony LIV
GOAL-e
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LASK vs Slovan Bratislava live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
LASK
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League

LASK play Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. But who is showing the match live on TV and online today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Raiffeisen Arena

LASK and Slovan Bratislava kick off at 21:00 on 03.11.2026.

Watch LASK vs Slovan Bratislava live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show the Champions League match between LASK and Slovan Bratislava live, with a stream available directly through the service.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at LASK and Slovan Bratislava?

LASK go into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive outings. Most recently, they beat WSG Tirol 2-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Their 5-4 cup match against Ried showed both the Linz side's attacking strength and their defensive vulnerability. In the Champions League, they most recently won 3-2 away at Sporting CP. Across those five matches, LASK scored 14 goals and conceded nine.

Four wins, one draw and one defeat make up Slovan Bratislava's recent record. Their only setback was the 4-0 defeat against AS Roma in the Champions League. Since then, Slovan have won two consecutive league matches, most recently beating Zeleziarne Podbrezova 2-1 away. A 2-2 draw against Dukla Banska Bystrica was the only time they dropped points in the league. Slovan scored eleven goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

LAS

LAS - Form

LUS
W0-4
SCP
W2-3
SAL
L1-3
RIE
W5-4
WSG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SBR

SBR - Form

TRN
W0-3
ROM
L4-0
BBY
D2-2
TRE
W0-2
POD
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Line-ups

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava lineups

3-5-2
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
Formation
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
4-3-3
L. JungwirthL. JungwirthJ. TornichJ. TornichA. AndradeA. AndradeX. MbuyambaX. MbuyambaK. JoergensenK. JoergensenY. DibangoY. DibangoS. HorvathS. HorvathR. LjubicicR. LjubicicM. BogardeM. BogardeM. UsorM. UsorS. AdeniranS. AdeniranA. PopovicA. PopovicS. KozlovskyS. KozlovskyS. CamaraS. CamaraK. WimmerK. WimmerS. MarkovicS. MarkovicC. BlackmanC. BlackmanC. MartinezC. MartinezA. MustaficA. MustaficA. SporarA. SporarS. CamaraS. CamaraA. MarosA. Maros
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
3-5-2
LASK

Starting XI

Slovan Bratislava

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Kuehbauer
  • Y. Toure
LASK

Injuries and Suspensions

Slovan Bratislava

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Form

LAS

LAS - Form

LUS
W0-4
SCP
W2-3
SAL
L1-3
RIE
W5-4
WSG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SBR

SBR - Form

TRN
W0-3
ROM
L4-0
BBY
D2-2
TRE
W0-2
POD
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Head-to-head record

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
9
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
10
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
11
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
12
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
15
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
16
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
17
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
18
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
20
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
21
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
22
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
30
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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