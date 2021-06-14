Laporte: Next time Morata will score three and shut everyone up

The Manchester City defender jumped to the defense of his international team-mate, who had a difficult game against Sweden

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has leapt to the defense of team-mate Alvaro Morata, backing the striker to provide the goals the team needs going forward.

Morata had a tough day in front of net, as did the rest of Spain, as La Roja settled for a 0-0 draw with Sweden in a game that saw them set possession records.

Despite the fact that the team was booed by the home crowd in Seville for their lack of composure in front of goal, Laporte says that Morata will "shut everyone up" in the coming days and weeks.

What did Laporta say?

"You can't doubt an attacker like Alvaro, who has already shown a lot," Laporta said of his team-mate after the draw.

"Next time he scores three and shuts everyone up."

Laporta's comments were echoed by manager Luis Enrique, who said he believes Morata was simply unlucky.

"I also heard applause for Morata, and I'll focus on that," Enrique said. "Morata is a great player who does a lot of things very well. No luck today, but that's football and that's life.

"It is easier to play with the public in your favor, and I hope that will change."

Boos ring around Seville

Morata may have been a frequent target, but he wasn't the only Spain player on the end of boos from the home crowd.

Article continues below

Despite keeping control of the game, Spain lacked that cutting edge as they started the tournament on a mediocre note.

"I don't understand why they boo," said midfielder Dani Olmo. "The fans have to support us all."

Further reading