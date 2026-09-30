Laporta: We tried to sign Lautaro Martinez at any price, and this is Barcelona's future coach

Joan Laporta has spoken frankly about the late-August talks that saw Barcelona try to sign Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez.

Sporting director Deco had already let slip a few details, but Laporta confirmed the contacts himself and explained how it all unfolded. He told "Corriere dello Sport": "He is an amazing player, and we did not want to miss the chance to sign him at any price. So I called president Marotta, who told me that the player was not for sale."

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Laporta suggested Lautaro was in fact open to the move. Barcelona backed off out of respect for Inter and their president.

"Inter said 'no', and we realised that the final decision about leaving was not in the player's hands, because the club wanted to keep him," he continued. "Therefore, and out of respect for Beppe Marotta, for whom I have great regard, we stopped pursuing him, and the matter ended there."

The Blaugrana president also turned to Cesc Fabregas, the Como coach whose contract carries a release clause allowing Barcelona to sign him if they wish.

Laporta made clear the Catalan club are watching his coaching career closely, though no changes to the technical staff are coming any time soon. "He is one of the club's sons, and we are very happy with the success he is achieving with the Como team," he said. "He truly deserves it. We look forward to his return to the 'Camp Nou' stadium."

"Fabregas understands our mentality and the vision of Barcelona more than anyone else," he went on. "He grew up here and this place will always remain his home, and we admire his style of football. However, we currently have a great coach in Flick, and you have already seen what he is capable of achieving."

Beaming about the Blaugrana's sporting project, Laporta insisted Barcelona already rank among the great clubs of the world. "We have drawn the world's attention to us once again, and this coach has won our admiration and earned our trust," he said. "But we remind ourselves internally of the need to 'fly at a low altitude', that is, to remain humble and with our feet firmly on the ground. There is no room for complacency, as we must fight to achieve everything."