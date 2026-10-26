Barcelona are gearing up to descend on London with a historic delegation for the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony, a sign of just how much silverware they expect to collect. This year's edition breaks with tradition, staged for the first time outside Paris.

Joan Laporta leads a huge Catalan contingent featuring every one of the club's nominees across the various categories. Barça want to be the night's fiercest competitor and walk away with the biggest haul of honours.

The list of representatives reads like a star-studded roll call from both the men's and women's teams. Ballon d'Or frontrunner Lamine Yamal headlines it, joined by Pau Cubarsí, Rodri and Joan García. From the women's side come Cata Coll, Esmee Brugts, Patri Guijarro, Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Ewa Pajor, Vicky López, Clara Serrajordi and coach Pere Romeu.

On the institutional front, Laporta travels with vice-presidents Rafa Yuste and Elena Fort, plus board members Xavi Puig and Xavier Barniol. The sporting staff follows, led by sporting director Deco, alongside Bojan Krkić, Alejandro Echevarría, Enric Masip and Marc Vives.

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"Mundo Deportivo" report that the delegation will fly together from Barcelona to London. Lamine Yamal is the exception. The young star has chartered a private plane for his parents, his partner, his relatives, his friends and members of his work team, on what could prove the biggest night of his career.



