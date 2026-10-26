Laporta in London: Perez's stance on attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony revealed

Real Madrid are preparing for a grand return to the Ballon d'Or ceremony, held tonight in London.

France's Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, ranks among the leading candidates to win the award, alongside Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

One name will be missing, though. According to the newspaper "The Athletic", Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will not travel to London for the event.

The Real Madrid delegation should feature Emilio Butragueño, the club's director of institutional relations, Marc Cucurella, Yan Diomande (a candidate for the Kopa Trophy for best young player), Felicia Schröder and, of course, Kylian Mbappé. The British media report that Real Madrid's players are fully confident the French striker will be crowned. He scored twice against Barcelona on Sunday evening in La Liga (2-1).

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, meanwhile, led a 23-strong delegation to the British capital today for the seventieth edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony.