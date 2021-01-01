Laporta hints at major Barcelona changes as 'renewal process' begins

The president expressed frustration at the way the team squandered its chance to win La Liga this year

Joan Laporta has teased imminent changes at Barcelona, with the club president telling reporters "renovation work" must be done in the organisation following an "incomprehensible" failure to win La Liga.

His comments come as manager Ronald Koeman and several high-wage players have had their futures called into question.

Elected earlier this year, Laporta must immediately confront rising debt at Barclona while trying to build for a post-Lionel Messi era that could arrive as soon as the summer.

What has been said?

"A cycle has come to an end and we are working on a renewal process," Laporta said at a Diario Sport event. "From next week, you will see several decisions which must be taken. We have to work hard to build a competitive team to win league titles and Champions Leagues.

"When I speak of a cycle coming to an end or about renovation work, it's because it's what I believe must be done.

"We won the Copa del Rey, which we are proud of, but we were knocked out of the Champions League early and have lost La Liga incomprehensibly from my point of view."

Nothing left to play for

Barcelona have fallen into an ill-timed slump over the past month, losing to Granada and Celta Vigo and drawing with Levante.

They enter the final weekend of the season already eliminated from La Liga title contention, with their upcoming game against Eibar holding little meaning.

