Laporta attacks La Liga's double standards: "What is happening is unreasonable"

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has directed sharp criticism at what he described as double standards in the treatment of La Liga clubs' stadiums, declaring his full solidarity with Rayo Vallecano in their recent crisis.

Laporta made the remarks after a working dinner with the well-known agent Jorge Mendes and the club's sporting committee members Deco and Alejandro Echevarria.

Rayo Vallecano had suffered a painful blow when authorities banned them from hosting matches at their Vallecas stadium, ruling that the ground failed to meet the health and safety standards required for Spanish league fixtures.

The surprise decision landed just 16 days before the start of the new La Liga season. It marked a brutal turn for a club that had been celebrating a run to a European final only weeks earlier.

Delighted at Rayo Vallecano's return to their historic Vallecas home, Laporta sent a message of support to club president Raul Martin Presa.

Speaking in emphatic terms reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS", he said: "Rayo deserve to return to their stadium. It is inconceivable that some have their land rezoned, while others are prohibited from playing at their stadium, despite having obtained all the necessary permits."

Many read those words as a direct reference to the obstacles his own club faced in returning to the Spotify Camp Nou, despite meeting every condition, while other clubs secured the facilities to reschedule their own stadium projects.