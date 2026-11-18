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The Spanish football league has announced that Lamine Yamal, Hansi Flick, Carlos Espí, Joan García and Arda Güler have won the LaLiga awards for the 2025-2026 season, which honour the standout performers of the past campaign.

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The winners will collect their awards on 28 December in the United Arab Emirates, at the 17th edition of the "Beyond Developments Globe Soccer" awards ceremony.

Some of the biggest names in world football will gather for the night, which offers an international stage to celebrate the winners after a season in which Barcelona retained their LaLiga EA Sports title.

Barcelona didn't stop at the LaLiga EA Sports title last season. They swept the individual honours too, with Lamine Yamal named Best Player, Hansi Flick Best Coach and Joan García winning Best Save. That's three of the five 2025-2026 awards heading to Catalonia.

Lamine Yamal will receive the LaLiga EA Sports Best Player award for the 2025-2026 season, presented in partnership with "EA Sports". The Barcelona star was pivotal to his side's title win, finishing the season with 16 goals and 12 assists.

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Flick takes the LaLiga EA Sports Best Coach award for 2025-2026 after guiding Barcelona to a second straight league title. His side finished on 94 points and kept their standards high and consistent all season.

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Carlos Espí will collect the LaLiga EA Sports Best Under-23 Player award for the 2025-2026 season. The 20-year-old Valencia-born forward made a striking impact in his first top-flight season, scoring 11 goals, 10 of them in the final 13 rounds. Those goals proved decisive in keeping Levante up and earned him a place among the competition's top 15 scorers.

Joan García wins Save of the Season for his outstanding stop in the derby against Espanyol. He topped the final vote, finishing ahead of fellow nominees Jan Oblak and Unai Simón.