Lamal's first coach reveals the "mother's sacrifice" before the Barcelona journey

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The story of Lamine Yamal with Barcelona cannot be understood without touching on the sacrifices that lay behind his early years in the world of football.

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The newspaper Sport report that Yamal took his first steps at La Torreta, the club he joined aged five, long before he became one of the biggest stars in world football.

There he met Inocente Díez, known as Kubala, his first-ever coach. Díez has now recalled the struggles Yamal's family went through during those early years.

One figure stood out: Sheila, Yamal's mother. Díez pointed to the agonising decision she faced over her son's permanent move into Barcelona's system, a choice that meant giving up part of his daily life and starting a new chapter away from home.

Inocente Díez said: "It was extremely difficult for Sheila for Lamine to move to Barcelona.

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According to Kubala, Yamal stayed close to home until he turned 12. He kept studying at the local school until he finished the sixth grade of primary school, the point at which he moved permanently to the La Masia academy.

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The switch was hard on a family juggling training sessions, travel and work.

Díez recalls: "Whether the boy was going by taxi or on foot, it was difficult for his mother, as she had to go to work." The quote underlines just how much the family had to organise so that Lamine could keep developing his talent.

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Sheila knew she had to respect her son's wish, though. "She made her decision and said: this is what he wants," Kubala remembers.

For Kubala, it is vital that parents stand beside their children in moments like these and spell out the consequences of taking such a huge step so young.

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Díez also touched on the psychological toll on a child moving away from his surroundings, friends and family to chase a sporting opportunity.

He laid out what that separation really means: "His father will stay here, and he will not see his friends again, while he will go there to train."

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Then came the admission. "This is extremely harsh for a child of 7," he said, a reminder that the chances handed to young talents carry personal and family sacrifices too.

The former coordinator reserved his biggest praise for Sheila and the role she played throughout. "When children are this special, having someone to accompany them is important, and in this case, Sheila deserves a ten out of ten," he said.

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Díez's words put the spotlight on the family behind Lamine Yamal's rise. The road to Barcelona stardom, above all, featured a mother forced to make hard choices to help her son chase his dream.