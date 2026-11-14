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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Lamal's first coach reveals the "mother's sacrifice" before the Barcelona journey

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The story of Lamine Yamal with Barcelona cannot be understood without touching on the sacrifices that lay behind his early years in the world of football.

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The newspaper Sport report that Yamal took his first steps at La Torreta, the club he joined aged five, long before he became one of the biggest stars in world football.

There he met Inocente Díez, known as Kubala, his first-ever coach. Díez has now recalled the struggles Yamal's family went through during those early years.

One figure stood out: Sheila, Yamal's mother. Díez pointed to the agonising decision she faced over her son's permanent move into Barcelona's system, a choice that meant giving up part of his daily life and starting a new chapter away from home.

Inocente Díez said: "It was extremely difficult for Sheila for Lamine to move to Barcelona.

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According to Kubala, Yamal stayed close to home until he turned 12. He kept studying at the local school until he finished the sixth grade of primary school, the point at which he moved permanently to the La Masia academy.

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The switch was hard on a family juggling training sessions, travel and work.

Díez recalls: "Whether the boy was going by taxi or on foot, it was difficult for his mother, as she had to go to work." The quote underlines just how much the family had to organise so that Lamine could keep developing his talent.

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Sheila knew she had to respect her son's wish, though. "She made her decision and said: this is what he wants," Kubala remembers.

For Kubala, it is vital that parents stand beside their children in moments like these and spell out the consequences of taking such a huge step so young.

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Díez also touched on the psychological toll on a child moving away from his surroundings, friends and family to chase a sporting opportunity.

He laid out what that separation really means: "His father will stay here, and he will not see his friends again, while he will go there to train."

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Then came the admission. "This is extremely harsh for a child of 7," he said, a reminder that the chances handed to young talents carry personal and family sacrifices too.

The former coordinator reserved his biggest praise for Sheila and the role she played throughout. "When children are this special, having someone to accompany them is important, and in this case, Sheila deserves a ten out of ten," he said.

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Díez's words put the spotlight on the family behind Lamine Yamal's rise. The road to Barcelona stardom, above all, featured a mother forced to make hard choices to help her son chase his dream.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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