Lallana told he would be welcome back at Southampton as he struggles for Liverpool game time

Saints legend Francis Benali admits some may still hold a grudge against a man who left for Anfield, but feels players of his quality should be sought

Adam Lallana would be welcomed back at if he seeks a move away from fierce competition for places at , says Francis Benali.

The international is a product of a famed academy system at St Mary’s.

He helped to guide the Saints from League One and into the Premier League before making a £25 million ($32m) move to Anfield in 2014.

Lallana is one of several players to have taken that transfer path, much to the frustration of many of those left behind on the south coast.

He is, however, a player proven at the very highest level and one at 30 years of age who still has plenty to offer.

Southampton legend Benali would like to see him retrace his steps, telling the Daily Star of a man who has been restricted to just 16 appearances this season: “It’s a difficult situation for him to get back in the team.

“It’s a scenario that many players would find difficult.

“But what would be the tough thing is would the supporters welcome players [like Lallana] back to the club?

“It’s a relationship between the two clubs that has certainly spiked the nerves of Southampton fans with a lot of our top players leaving for Liverpool.

“I just like to see good, talented and passionate players that want to play for Southampton - playing for my team.

“However that happens, I’m quite open to anything.”

Lallana only has a little over a year left to run on his current contract with Liverpool.

Article continues below

It could be that the Reds open themselves up to offers this summer, rather than risk seeing a player with 34 England caps to his name walk away on a free in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp is also expected to further bolster his ranks this summer, which could nudge Lallana even further down the pecking order.

Those at Anfield are considered to be in need of more midfield creativity and that may lead to a number of comings and goings when the next transfer window swings open.