Raul, Messi or Ramos: Who has the most appearances in LaLiga?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Goal takes a look at the top 10 players who played the most number of LaLiga matches...

Former FC Barcelona, Valencia, Alaves and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta is the highest capped LaLiga player of all time.

He appeared in 622 league matches overall out of which 300 were in a Barcelona shirt. His professional career spanned from 1981 to 1998.

Former Real Madrid skipper and club legend Raul Gonzalez is the third-highest capped player in the league. The Spanish forward played 550 league games for Real Madrid where he scored 228 goals.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Raul Garcia and Joaquin Sanchez also feature in the top five.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who left the club after 17 years in 2021, played 520 LaLiga matches for the Catalan sides. He is followed by former Real Madrid skippers Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

Who are the most-capped players in the history of LaLiga?

Position

Players

Tenure

Clubs

Matches

1

Andoni Zubizarreta

1981–1998

Alaves, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, Valencia

622

2

Joaquin Sanchez

2001-present

Real Betis, Valencia, Malaga

592

3

Raul

1994–2010

Real Madrid

550

4

Raul Garcia

2004-present

Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao

545

5

Eusebio Sacristán

1983–2002

Real Valladolid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Celta Vigo

543

6

Francisco Buyo

1980–1997

Mallorca, Dportivo La Coruna, Sevilla, Real Madrid

542

7

Manolo Sanchis

1983–2001

Real Madrid

523

8

Lionel Messi

2004–2021

FC Barcelona

520

9

Iker Casillas

1999–2015

Real Madrid

510

10

Sergio Ramos

2004–2021

Sevilla, Real Madrid

508