Raul, Messi or Ramos: Who has the most appearances in LaLiga?

Former FC Barcelona, Valencia, Alaves and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta is the highest capped LaLiga player of all time.

He appeared in 622 league matches overall out of which 300 were in a Barcelona shirt. His professional career spanned from 1981 to 1998.

Former Real Madrid skipper and club legend Raul Gonzalez is the third-highest capped player in the league. The Spanish forward played 550 league games for Real Madrid where he scored 228 goals.

Article continues below

Raul Garcia and Joaquin Sanchez also feature in the top five.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who left the club after 17 years in 2021, played 520 LaLiga matches for the Catalan sides. He is followed by former Real Madrid skippers Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

Who are the most-capped players in the history of LaLiga?