Raul, Messi or Ramos: Who has the most appearances in LaLiga?
Former FC Barcelona, Valencia, Alaves and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta is the highest capped LaLiga player of all time.
He appeared in 622 league matches overall out of which 300 were in a Barcelona shirt. His professional career spanned from 1981 to 1998.
Former Real Madrid skipper and club legend Raul Gonzalez is the third-highest capped player in the league. The Spanish forward played 550 league games for Real Madrid where he scored 228 goals.
Raul Garcia and Joaquin Sanchez also feature in the top five.
Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who left the club after 17 years in 2021, played 520 LaLiga matches for the Catalan sides. He is followed by former Real Madrid skippers Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.
Who are the most-capped players in the history of LaLiga?
Position
Players
Tenure
Clubs
Matches
1
Andoni Zubizarreta
1981–1998
Alaves, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, Valencia
622
2
Joaquin Sanchez
2001-present
Real Betis, Valencia, Malaga
592
3
Raul
1994–2010
Real Madrid
550
4
Raul Garcia
2004-present
Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao
545
5
Eusebio Sacristán
1983–2002
Real Valladolid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Celta Vigo
543
6
Francisco Buyo
1980–1997
Mallorca, Dportivo La Coruna, Sevilla, Real Madrid
542
7
Manolo Sanchis
1983–2001
Real Madrid
523
8
Lionel Messi
2004–2021
FC Barcelona
520
9
Iker Casillas
1999–2015
Real Madrid
510
10
Sergio Ramos
2004–2021
Sevilla, Real Madrid
508