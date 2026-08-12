LaLiga EA Sports becomes the first football league to implement Connected Ball technology in all its matches

LaLiga will make history in August as the world's first professional national football league to roll out Connected Ball technology on a wide scale. Every LaLiga EA Sports match will feature it, working alongside the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT). The move cements LaLiga's position as a global leader in football innovation, technological development and the integrity of the competition.





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It also underlines a broader commitment: to keep improving the audiovisual experience and the way fans, exclusive broadcasters and digital platforms follow the game.





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