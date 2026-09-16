LaLiga's clash between Levante and Athletic Club was called off at the last moment on Wednesday evening because of extreme rainfall in Valencia.

The match had been due to kick off at 9.30pm. Both teams had simply come out for the warm-up, but the rain then began to fall more and more heavily.

Before long, puddles covered the pitch. Footage also showed the players' tunnel under water at around 9.30pm.

The officials then decided to call the match off, in consultation with the competition organisers. It is not yet known when the fixture will be rearranged.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish weather service had issued an orange warning for the Valencia region. Heavy rain also looks set to continue in and around the city over the coming hours.

Levante are currently 14th in LaLiga with five points from five matches. Last season, the club only just avoided relegation.

Meanwhile, Athletic, who finished 12th last season, sit slightly higher in LaLiga in ninth place. The Basque club have seven points.