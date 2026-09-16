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Levante UD v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

LaLiga clash between Levante and Athletic Club called off at the very last moment

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao
Levante
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

LaLiga's clash between Levante and Athletic Club was called off at the last moment on Wednesday evening because of extreme rainfall in Valencia.

The match had been due to kick off at 9.30pm. Both teams had simply come out for the warm-up, but the rain then began to fall more and more heavily.

Before long, puddles covered the pitch. Footage also showed the players' tunnel under water at around 9.30pm.

The officials then decided to call the match off, in consultation with the competition organisers. It is not yet known when the fixture will be rearranged.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish weather service had issued an orange warning for the Valencia region. Heavy rain also looks set to continue in and around the city over the coming hours.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
LaLiga
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Levante crest
Levante
LEV

Levante are currently 14th in LaLiga with five points from five matches. Last season, the club only just avoided relegation.

Meanwhile, Athletic, who finished 12th last season, sit slightly higher in LaLiga in ninth place. The Basque club have seven points.

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