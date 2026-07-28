La Liga rebels against FIFA and sides with UEFA: 'Vinicius law' officially rejected!

Spain's technical committee for referees have decided against applying the so-called "Vinicius law" in the new La Liga season, which kicks off on 15 August. Instead, they have asked the Council of the International Football Association Board to grant them the authority to punish teams whose goalkeepers exaggerate injuries, part of a wider crackdown on time-wasting.

Spanish newspaper AS report that the committee reached the decision during the referees' training camp currently under way in Las Caldas in Asturias. First division officials and VAR referees have gathered there to prepare for the new campaign and thrash out the fresh refereeing guidelines.

Doubt had lingered at the start of the month over whether to enforce the "Vinicius law", which calls for a direct red card for any player who covers their mouth during an argument in order to stop insults. In the end, the committee chose to follow UEFA's lead and shelve it.

The main snag is simple. Players do not always cover their mouths with the intention of insulting anyone, and that raises the risk of a team going down to 10 men without cause. The gesture has become so habitual that players now use it to discuss tactics or argue over a passage of play, insults nowhere in sight.

Fran Soto, the head of the Spanish goalkeepers' association, told the newspaper: "Leaving a team with 10 players without conclusive proof of whether he said it or not... we have to see whether we can combat this type of behaviour in this way, or by other means." He confirmed the final call was to fall in line with UEFA's guidelines and drop the law.

Turning to the goalkeepers' association, they have asked the Council of the International Football Association Board, the body that sets the laws of the game worldwide, to introduce a new measure against time-wasting caused by keepers exaggerating injuries, mirroring the Premier League's approach.

The proposal would hand referees the power to punish teams whose goalkeepers overplay injuries by dropping the offending side to 10 men for one minute. It targets the stalling that stops matches from restarting, a habit that eats into actual playing time and kills the flow of the game.

Spanish referees will also roll out other innovations from the last World Cup, the tournament Spain won for their second star, to stamp out time-wasting. These include timing throw-ins with a countdown clock, capping substitutions at 10 seconds, and keeping players who receive medical treatment off the pitch for one minute.

All of it chimes with the direction taken across Europe. UEFA brought every member association together to try to unify the refereeing guidelines, and out of that came both the opposition to the "Vinicius law" and the plan to punish goalkeepers for their theatrics.

On VAR, UEFA insisted the focus will stay on clear and obvious errors. "The video assistant referee technology should only intervene in cases of clear and obvious error, that is, when the referee's decision is clearly wrong or when the referee misses an obvious offence. The video assistant referee technology does not aim to re-referee the match, but rather to provide essential support to the referees, who must remain at the centre of the decision-making process."