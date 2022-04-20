La Liga Championship Scenario: When can Real Madrid win the league title?

Real Madrid are in pole position in La Liga with 75 points from 32 matches. Their last match against Sevilla was an acid test, but with a brilliant second-half performance they came out unscathed from the Ramon Sanchez Pizuan Stadium, winning the tie 3-2.

They currently have a 15-point lead over second-placed FC Barcelona, although the Catalans have a game in hand. Xavi's troops further lost ground in the title race after losing 1-0 to Cadiz at home. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also on 60 points but both have played a game more than the Blaugranas.

How many points do Real Madrid need to win La Liga?

Pos Team P W D L F A +/- PTS 1 Real Madrid 32 23 6 3 66 28 +38 75 2 Barcelona 31 17 9 5 60 32 +28 60 3 Sevilla 32 16 12 4 46 25 +21 60 4 Atletico Madrid 32 18 6 8 59 39 +20 60

As things stand, Barcelona can reach a maximum of 81 points if they win all their remaining matches. Whereas, Sevilla and Atletico can finish with a maximum of 78 points. Real Madrid find themselves on 75 points already and so they need just seven points in their remaining six matches to win the La Liga title.

When can Real Madrid win the league title?

Real Madrid need a minimum of three matchdays to get seven points. On matchday 35, the Los Blancos will travel to Wanda Metropolitano to clash against their city rivals in Atletico Madrid. If all goes to plan, even a draw at the Wanda Metropolitano would be enough for them to win the title.

But if Barcelona drop points in their next fixtures, then Benzema and co. would win La Liga well before they travel to Wanda.

What are Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures?

Real Madrid will be back in action on Thursday when they take on ninth-placed Osasuna away from home. Then on April 30, they would host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu, following which they travel again to face Atletico. In their last three fixtures, they face Levante, Cadiz, and Real Betis respectively.