'l will never forget' – Tunisia Jaidi reveals favourite memory from 2006 World Cup

The ex-Bolton Wanderer was on target against Saudi Arabia in Munich, and he claims that remains one of his best goals ever

legend Radhi Jaidi has revealed that his goal against at the 2006 Fifa World Cup stands out above the rest.

Making their fourth outing at the quadrennial global football showpiece in , the Carthage Eagles made a fine start in the championship by holding Marcos Paqueta’s men to a 2-2 draw at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Man-of-the-match Ziad Jaziri put Tunisia ahead in the 23rd minute before the Asians took the lead in the second half through Yasser Al-Qahtani and Sami Al-Jaber.

And when it looked like the Africans would make a losing start in the championship, Jaidi headed Radhi Jaziri’s cross past goalkeeper Mabrouk Zaid with the last kick of the game.

Sunday marks the 14th year anniversary of that game and the 44-year-old took to social media to define what that game meant to him.

“My goal at the 2006 World Cup with the Tunisian national team is one of the best goals I've scored and I will never forget,” the former and star tweeted.

يعتبر هدفي في كأس العالم 2006 مع المنتخب الوطني التونسي، من أحسن الأهداف التي سجلتها و التي لن أنسها أبدًا #خرج_القرينتا_الي_فيك pic.twitter.com/vuHr38FudI — Radhi Jaidi (@RadhijaidiOff) June 14, 2020

Roger Lemerre’s Tunisia were silenced 3-1 against in their next game despite taking an early lead through Jawhar Mnari at ’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Their Group H campaign ended with a 1-0 loss to courtesy of Andriy Shevchenko’s 70th-minute penalty.

Incidentally, Germany 2006 was his second and last World Cup outing before drawing the curtain on his international career in 2009 after accruing 105 appearances with seven goals to his credit.

He was part of the successful squad that won the on home soil in 2004.

After 11 seasons at boyhood club Esperance, the centre-back teamed up with Wanderers as a free agent in July 2004.

Jaidi joined Birmingham City two seasons later for £2 million. He made his debut in a 1–0 win over .

With City not renewing his contract, a move to English Football League One outfit Southampton was sealed.

After a playing career, he turned his sights to coaching. First, he was Southampton U21 assistant coach before he was given the responsibility of leading the U23 team.

In November 2019, American team Hartford announced him as club's head coach for the 2020 USL season.