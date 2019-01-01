Mbappe: I would die for Deschamps

The PSG star's relationship with his national team coach is good enough for the striker to consider playing in goal if asked

Kylian Mbappe said the faith shown in him by Didier Deschamps was worth "all the money in the world" as he spoke of the strength of his bond with the coach.

Les Bleus beat 1-0 without Mbappe on Friday, with the forward missing the qualifier due to a hamstring problem, and he will not be available to face in Paris on Monday.

Mbappe has not played for France since he scored in a 4-0 victory over Andorra in June, but he has been fully committed to Deschamps since the coach picked him during a tricky moment in his career.

Deschamps called Mbappe up to the France squad while he was sidelined at with his loan move to PSG pending, and the forward has not forgotten it.

Mbappe told TF1: "I think in particular that he selected me while I was not playing any more - for a player, you don't know how much it means.

"It's a signal, a very strong signal. It is a mark of confidence that is worth all the money in the world.

"I know the coach trusts and believes in me. And once he did that, I felt I could die for him on the pitch ever since. If he told me to play in goal, I would."

France, who are the reigning World Cup champions, perhaps surprisingly sit second in European Championship qualifying Group H, level on points with leaders Turkey.

Should they beat Turkey on Monday, however, they will automatically qualify for next year's competition after digging deep to get past a stubborn Iceland side.

Speaking after that clash, Deschamps said: “We needed to win here and that wasn't simple even if we had several chances to score a second goal. They're always dangerous from set-pieces.

"That game was all about commitment and we lived up to that. We had a lot of the ball and we could have been out of danger with the chances we had at the end of the game.

"It's a good win ahead of Monday, an important step."

France host Turkey at Stade de France, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm UK time.