Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Who had a better 2021?

The two prolific goal-scorers in Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were in brilliant form in 2021 for their respective clubs and country. They scored an identical number of goals (43) in club football, but, Mbappe took a few more matches than the Norwegian.

Haaland has been scoring at an astronomical rate since he joined Borussia Dortmund. He not only became the fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals but also the youngest to do so. In 2021, he reached the 100-goal mark in his career, having achieved the milestone in just 146 matches, which is a record in itself. The 21-year-old also won the DFB Pokal Cup and in the final, he scored a brace against RB Leipzig to tilt the tie in favour of the Black and Yellows.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also been in terrific form. The Frenchman has scored a total of 51 goals, club and country combined, which is two more than what Haaland managed in 2021. However, the PSG striker featured in 16 more games than Haaland.

What must be noted is that Mbappe has significantly more assists (28) than the Borussia Dortmund striker (18). He also reached the 100 Ligue-1 goal mark in 2021, becoming only the third player after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani. He won the Coupe de France with PSG against Monaco where he was on the score-sheet. Whereas, with the French national team, he won the UEFA Nations League and put in impressive shifts against Belgium and Spain.

National team

Player Matches Goals Assists Trophies Erling Haaland 8 6 0 0 Kylian Mbappe 13 8 7 UEFA Nations League

Club football

Erling Haaland

Club Matches Goals Assists Trophies Borussia Dortmund 45 43 18 DFB Pokal

Kylian Mbappe