Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer: La Liga side have plan on when to announce signing of PSG star

Real Madrid are still confident about signing Kylian Mbappe and plan to announce a deal at the end of the season, GOAL can confirm.

Mbappe pushed for a move to Santiago Bernabeu last summer, only for Paris Saint-Germain to reject three lucrative offers from Madrid.

The French club managed to hold onto the 23-year-old for the final year of his contract, but there has been no sign of an extension being agreed and, as it stands, he will become a free agent at the end of June.

What's the situation?

PSG have submitted multiple renewal offers to Mbappe already, but he is currently refusing to commit his long-term future to the club.

GOAL understands that Mbappe gave Madrid his word that he would join them in a year's time after the proposed transfer fell through in 2021.

The Spanish giants are relaxed about the situation and expect him to arrive at Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Madrid are in no rush, though, and will wait until the current season is over before officially confirming terms for Mbappe in order to avoid any disruption to Carlo Ancelotti's existing group as they continue to chase silverware on multiple fronts.

What's been said?

Mbappe scored a stunning winner for PSG as they beat Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie last week.

The World Cup winner insisted he has not yet made a decision on his future after the contest and explained how he has avoided becoming distracted by the constant transfer talk away from the pitch.

"It’s easy, you have to play football," he told Movistar. "We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs.

"I’m a PSG player, I’m always very happy.”

It remains to be seen what Mbappe's next move will be, but La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that Madrid will definitely be the only club in the running for the forward if he does leave Parc des Princes.

"Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are ruined [financially]," Tebas said earlier this month.

"That Mbappe comes is great news for La Liga. It would be a joy for La Liga. It's the best thing that could happen to La Liga."

